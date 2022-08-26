IWG (LON:IWG) PT Lowered to GBX 255

IWG (LON:IWG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on IWG from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get IWG alerts:

IWG Stock Performance

Shares of IWG opened at GBX 157.40 ($1.90) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,515.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 154.55 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 316.50 ($3.82).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.