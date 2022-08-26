J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-5% yr/yr to ~$8.32-8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.29 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.92.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.40. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,178,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,049,000 after buying an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

