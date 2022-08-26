Jade Currency (JADE) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

Jade Currency (JADE) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Jade Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jade Currency has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jade Currency has a market capitalization of $175,932.19 and $594.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004825 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.71 or 0.00804198 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016938 BTC.
Jade Currency Profile
Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com.
Jade Currency Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Jade Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jade Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.