Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
