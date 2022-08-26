Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.