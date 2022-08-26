Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the July 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 62,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 45.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.39. 21,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

