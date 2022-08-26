Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Up 591.7% in August

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 591.7% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Japan Tobacco Price Performance
JAPAY traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 55,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Tobacco (JAPAY)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.