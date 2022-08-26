Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Up 591.7% in August

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 591.7% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JAPAY traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 55,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

