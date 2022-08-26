JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JATT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JATT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,857. JATT Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

Get JATT Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in JATT Acquisition by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,848,000. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

About JATT Acquisition

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JATT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JATT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.