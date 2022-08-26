JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $64.91

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.91, but opened at $63.47. JD.com shares last traded at $65.06, with a volume of 294,827 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
