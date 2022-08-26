Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 654,048 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 61,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

