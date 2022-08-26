Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,136.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hudson Global Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ HSON opened at $36.62 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

