Jeneq Management LP Makes New $286,000 Investment in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth about $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,974.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $58,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,345.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Blend Labs Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of BLND opened at $3.15 on Friday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Blend Labs Profile

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

See Also

