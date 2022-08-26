Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,693.00

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Jetfuel Finance has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $35,693.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.08 or 0.00107011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,566.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00129338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00033034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00079459 BTC.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Profile

Jetfuel Finance (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetfuel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetfuel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

