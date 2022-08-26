Joint Ventures Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (JOINT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $1,451.52 and approximately $5,184.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003746 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00128531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00082035 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io.

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.