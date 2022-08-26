JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading Up 0.3%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.01 and last traded at $56.01. Approximately 73 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.84.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) by 5,100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Stories

