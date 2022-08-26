JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €4.10 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.18) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.10) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Uniper Price Performance

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €5.71 ($5.83) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.42. Uniper has a one year low of €5.64 ($5.76) and a one year high of €42.45 ($43.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

