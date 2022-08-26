JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $200.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.18.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.03 on Monday. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

