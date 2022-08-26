JSF Financial LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.56. 17,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.95. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.