JulSwap One Day Volume Reaches $288,894.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $288,894.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap.

JulSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

