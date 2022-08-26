Kadena (KDA) Market Cap Reaches $336.88 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00007886 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $336.88 million and $8.50 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kadena

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,888,023 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

