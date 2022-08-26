Kalata (KALA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,547.11

Kalata (KALA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Kalata coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kalata has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $18,547.11 and $1,229.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.52 or 0.00800412 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016758 BTC.
Kalata Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Kalata Coin Trading
