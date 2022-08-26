Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.63 million.

Kaman Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of KAMN stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 101,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,220. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.04 million, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.18. Kaman has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

KAMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Kaman in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kaman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.