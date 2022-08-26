Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 1,165.6% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaspien
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kaspien as of its most recent SEC filing.
Kaspien Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ KSPN opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. Kaspien has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.
Kaspien Company Profile
Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.
Further Reading
