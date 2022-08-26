Keep Network 24-Hour Volume Hits $446,421.00 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000785 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $144.98 million and $446,421.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 855,798,667 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

