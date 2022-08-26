Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.27

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 15866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.50%.

In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.