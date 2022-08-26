Kenneth L. Londoner Acquires 12,000 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 12,000 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $13,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,772,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,556.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.10.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.
