Kenneth L. Londoner Acquires 12,000 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 12,000 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $13,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,772,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,556.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BioSig Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

