Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.72

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and traded as high as $46.11. Kenon shares last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 59,435 shares traded.

Kenon Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 61.18% and a net margin of 267.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

Kenon Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 58.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.