Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.72

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and traded as high as $46.11. Kenon shares last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 59,435 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 61.18% and a net margin of 267.63%.
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.
