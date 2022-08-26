Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Trading 21.1% Higher

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 21.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). 416,489 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 323,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

