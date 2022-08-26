Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the July 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Kesko Oyj Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Kesko Oyj stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,076. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. Kesko Oyj has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $21.22.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0782 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the grocery trading business in Finland. It operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of the home and specialty goods.

