KeyCorp Boosts Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $172.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.00.

RRX opened at $147.33 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

