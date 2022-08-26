Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.94-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.48 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,310. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.99 and a 200-day moving average of $150.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 255.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,324,000 after buying an additional 119,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $16,831,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.