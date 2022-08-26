King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 24,760 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of HealthEquity worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 30.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $73.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -95.18, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

