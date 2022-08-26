King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $210.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

