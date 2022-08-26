King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

