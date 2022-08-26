King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,690 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Inotiv worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,979,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth about $20,363,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Inotiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 498,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after buying an additional 20,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Inotiv by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,326 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv Stock Up 3.2 %

NOTV stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inotiv Profile

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

