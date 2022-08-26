King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Sysco stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.93. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

