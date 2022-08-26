King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 273.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $167.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.18. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

