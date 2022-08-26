King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,510 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Perficient worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Perficient by 16.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 159,959 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perficient by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 697,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $76,757,000 after acquiring an additional 149,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perficient by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,346 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $80,087,000 after acquiring an additional 32,245 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Perficient by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $55,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Perficient by 9.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 411,038 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $45,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.82. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.85 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Perficient to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.