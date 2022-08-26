King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $194.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.91. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,191 shares of company stock worth $2,404,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.