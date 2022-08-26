King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 35,655 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Driven Brands worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Driven Brands by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Driven Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,065,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 135,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,007,237.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $32.60 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Driven Brands

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

