King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 150 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,572,000 after buying an additional 401,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,437,000 after acquiring an additional 103,871 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,770,000 after acquiring an additional 138,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544,288 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $136.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.45. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

