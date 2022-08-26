King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $103.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

