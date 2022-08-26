Kismet Acquisition Two (NASDAQ:KAII) Shares Up 0.1%

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 13,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 43,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Kismet Acquisition Two Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

