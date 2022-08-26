Kismet Acquisition Two (NASDAQ:KAII) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 13,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 43,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the fourth quarter worth about $1,458,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

