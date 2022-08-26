KittyCake (KCAKE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $124,071.00

KittyCake (KCAKE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, KittyCake has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KittyCake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KittyCake has a market cap of $103,013.63 and $124,071.00 worth of KittyCake was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.70 or 0.00785263 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016447 BTC.
KittyCake Profile
KittyCake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. KittyCake’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
