Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0281 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $17.75 million and $525,584.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002332 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 630,980,856 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

