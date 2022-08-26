Kommunitas Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $428,395.00 (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $428,395.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kommunitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kommunitas has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004844 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00807041 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017034 BTC.
About Kommunitas
Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.
Kommunitas Coin Trading
