Komodo Price Up 47% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $49.90 million and approximately $33.81 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00307767 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00118186 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00078267 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,285,999 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

