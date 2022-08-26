Kryptomon (KMON) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Kryptomon (KMON) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Kryptomon has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $24,382.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kryptomon has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004825 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.71 or 0.00804198 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016938 BTC.
About Kryptomon
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kryptomon
