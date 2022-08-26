Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 162.5% in August

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the July 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KUBTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Kubota Trading Down 1.3 %

KUBTY stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,478. Kubota has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.14.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.27). Kubota had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kubota will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

