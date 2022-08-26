Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Short Interest Update

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 12,800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.0 days.
Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lagardere from €26.00 ($26.53) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
LGDDF remained flat at $15.78 during trading on Friday. Lagardere has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00.
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
